In the kitchen with ‘Top Chef Houston’ finalist Evelyn Garcia

Are you looking for easy weekday meal ideas? Bravo's 'Top Chef Houston' finalist, Evelyn Garcia, shows you how to make a quick and delicious chicken salad with a Vietnamese twist.

Garcia is the chef and co-owner of Kin HTX and is co-hosting Homegrown Houston, a culinary event at Asia Society Texas Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 alongside Chef Henry Lu.

Garcia and Lu have curated a selection of stand-out, innovative chefs, each of who are presenting a dish that showcases the diversity of the Houston food scene.

Homegrown Houston at Asia Society (Kin HTX)

For tickets to Homegrown Houston, click here.

Vietnamese-Inspired Chicken Salad

Chef Evelyn Garcia with a Vietnamese-inspired chicken salad (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

• 1lb cooked & shredded, chicken breast

• 1/2 cup coconut milk

• 1/2 cup Greek yogurt

• 2 tablespoons fish sauce or Soy Sauce

• 1 teaspoon sliced chilis (optional)

• 4 tablespoons honey

• 4 tablespoons lime juice

• Salt & Pepper

• 4-5 sprigs of cilantro

• 4-5 sprigs of mint

• 4-5 sprigs of dill

• 1/4 cup red onion, diced

• 1/4 cup cucumber, diced

• 1/4 cup grape tomatoes, sliced

• 1 avocado, diced

• 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Directions:

1. In a small mixing bowl combine coconut milk, yogurt, fish sauce, honey & lime juice. Whisk until combined.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine shredded chicken, herbs, diced vegetables, and dressing.

3. Season with salt & pepper to taste and garnish with sesame seeds

4. Serve with your choice of lettuce wraps, Tostadas, or Crackers

Tips:

- You can easily make this salad with different proteins like shrimp.

- Use leftover chicken and or vegetables

Recipe was provided by Evelyn Garcia.