In the kitchen with ‘Top Chef Houston’ finalist Evelyn Garcia

HOUSTON – Are you looking for easy weekday meal ideas?
Bravo’s ‘Top Chef Houston’ finalist, Evelyn Garcia, shows you how to make a quick and delicious chicken salad with a Vietnamese twist.
Garcia is the chef and co-owner of Kin HTX and is co-hosting Homegrown Houston, a culinary event at Asia Society Texas Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 alongside Chef Henry Lu.
Garcia and Lu have curated a selection of stand-out, innovative chefs, each of who are presenting a dish that showcases the diversity of the Houston food scene.
Vietnamese-Inspired Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
• 1lb cooked & shredded, chicken breast
• 1/2 cup coconut milk
• 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
• 2 tablespoons fish sauce or Soy Sauce
• 1 teaspoon sliced chilis (optional)
• 4 tablespoons honey
• 4 tablespoons lime juice
• Salt & Pepper
• 4-5 sprigs of cilantro
• 4-5 sprigs of mint
• 4-5 sprigs of dill
• 1/4 cup red onion, diced
• 1/4 cup cucumber, diced
• 1/4 cup grape tomatoes, sliced
• 1 avocado, diced
• 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Directions:
1. In a small mixing bowl combine coconut milk, yogurt, fish sauce, honey & lime juice. Whisk until combined.
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine shredded chicken, herbs, diced vegetables, and dressing.
3. Season with salt & pepper to taste and garnish with sesame seeds
4. Serve with your choice of lettuce wraps, Tostadas, or Crackers
Tips:
- You can easily make this salad with different proteins like shrimp.
- Use leftover chicken and or vegetables
Recipe was provided by Evelyn Garcia.