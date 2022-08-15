Garden Girls’ Jennifer McDonald shows simple ways to create your own back-to-school garden

Ever thought about taking fresh veggies you grow in your own yard and using them for your kids school lunches? How convenient! One-third of Houston’s Garden Girls, Jennifer McDonald, is showing us some simple tips when it comes to gardening in your own back yard. She’s also showing us the importance of having fresh gardens in school...is your kid’s school garden making the grade? Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Jennifer all about getting your own garden going, and how to help get more fresh gardens in Houston-area schools.

HOUSTON – If you’re looking to get into gardening, now is a great time to do it!

Ever thought about taking fresh veggies you grow in your own yard and using them for your kids school lunches? How convenient!

One-third of Houston’s Garden Girls, Jennifer McDonald, is showing us some simple tips when it comes to gardening in your own back yard.

She’s also showing us the importance of having fresh gardens in school...is your kid’s school garden making the grade?

Some of the best things we can plant right now are tomatoes, cucumber, zucchini, herbs and arugula. School children can benefit from eating fresh straight from the garden, and the food service staff can harvest directly from the garden beds.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Jennifer all about getting your own garden going, and how to help get more fresh gardens in Houston-area schools.