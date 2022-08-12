Meet the Chainsaw Chick Della Meredith, carving one-of-a-kind wooden masterpieces with a chainsaw

Most artists create art with a paintbrush, or a pencil and drawing board, but not the Chainsaw Chick; she uses...well, a chainsaw! Della Meredith has been creating works of art using a chainsaw for many years, and went viral in 2016 after she created an awesome wooden JJ Watt piece. Now she gets orders from all over asking for her unique work, as it truly is one-of-a-kind. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a peek at how Della creates her unique pieces.

HOUSTON – Most artists create art with a paintbrush, or a pencil and drawing board, but not the Chainsaw Chick; she uses...well, a chainsaw!

Della Meredith has been creating works of art using a chainsaw for many years, and went viral in 2016 after she created an awesome wooden JJ Watt piece.

Nicknamed ‘The Chainsaw Chick,’ Della transforms ordinary pieces of wood into one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

Now she gets orders from all over asking for her unique work, as it truly is one-of-a-kind.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a peek at how Della creates her unique pieces.