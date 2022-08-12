Meet the Chainsaw Chick Della Meredith, carving one-of-a-kind wooden masterpieces with a chainsaw

HOUSTON – Most artists create art with a paintbrush, or a pencil and drawing board, but not the Chainsaw Chick; she uses...well, a chainsaw!
Della Meredith has been creating works of art using a chainsaw for many years, and went viral in 2016 after she created an awesome wooden JJ Watt piece.
Nicknamed ‘The Chainsaw Chick,’ Della transforms ordinary pieces of wood into one-of-a-kind masterpieces.
Now she gets orders from all over asking for her unique work, as it truly is one-of-a-kind.
Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a peek at how Della creates her unique pieces.