Meet the Chainsaw Chick Della Meredith, carving one-of-a-kind wooden masterpieces with a chainsaw

Lauren Kelly

HOUSTON – Most artists create art with a paintbrush, or a pencil and drawing board, but not the Chainsaw Chick; she uses...well, a chainsaw!

Della Meredith has been creating works of art using a chainsaw for many years, and went viral in 2016 after she created an awesome wooden JJ Watt piece.

Nicknamed ‘The Chainsaw Chick,’ Della transforms ordinary pieces of wood into one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

Now she gets orders from all over asking for her unique work, as it truly is one-of-a-kind.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a peek at how Della creates her unique pieces.

