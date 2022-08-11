76º

The Magnolia Exotic Bird Sanctuary is a non-profit organization saving one parrot at a time

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – The Magnolia Exotic Bird Sanctuary is a family run, non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue and protection of neglected and abandoned parrots.

They provide shelter, housing, education, and adoption services…all with the hopes of saving one parrot at a time.

The MEB is a life-long sanctuary for the forgotten unseen parrot, providing adoptions for the well socialized birds, emergency temporary housing for hurricane victims, fire disasters and personal disasters such as death and evictions.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Mr. P., Candace Tanner and Sharon Markland from the MEB all about how you can help these beautiful birds.

If you’d like more information on how you can help or volunteer at the Magnolia Exotic Bird Sanctuary, click HERE.

