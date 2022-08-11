The King of Spreading the Love

His name is Dimitri Reeves but for those who are lucky enough to catch him on a corner… he may as will be the king of pop himself. The elusive artist posts his locations last minute on social media and when he does, his fans flock to catch the magic. Acting on a tip, Houston Life Correspondent Melanie Camp tracked this talented artist down and discovered his message is all about spreading the love.

Anytime he could be anywhere fighting hate, with love. From Oklahoma City to San Antonio. In 2015 a twitter post from CNBC Correspondent Shomari Stone went viral and Reeves made national headlines for dancing to beat it at protests in Baltimore.

Acting on a tip, Houston Life Correspondent Melanie Camp tracked this talented artist down in Southeast Houston and experienced first-hand just how much love Reeves inspires in people of all ages.

Watch the video above.