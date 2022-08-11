Aparna Shewakramani dishes on season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking’

Houston attorney and author, Aparna Shewakramani, joined us in the studio with her take on the new season. Season 2 of 'Indian Matchmaking' is now on Netflix.

HOUSTON – Season two of the popular dating series ‘Indian Matchmaking’ was just released on Netflix and one of the show’s stars is sharing her take on this new chapter.

Houston attorney and author, Aparna Shewakramani, joined us in the studio to explain why she’s taking an alternative route to find love this time and why she decided to appear on the show this season.

Indian Matchmaking follows Mumbai’s premier matchmaker Sima Taparia as she helps out lucky singles find marriage.

Aparna Shewakramani became a fan favorite last season and since then, became a social media sensation and a published author with the release of her book, She’s Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down.

Watch Shewakramani’s complete interview in the video above.

Ad

The new season of Indian Matchmaking is streaming now on Netflix!

For more information, click here.