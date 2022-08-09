Birthday Cocktails for Courtney Zavala!

Houston – We couldn’t celebrate Courtney Zavala’s birthday without birthday cocktails! Daniel Garcia, the head bartender at URBE, joined us in studio and made two cocktails. Below are the ingredients for both drinks.
Watch the video above as Daniel teaches Derrick Shore how to perfect both drinks.
Coyoacán Margarita
- 1oz Tequila
- ½ Mezcal
- 1oz lime
- ¼ ancho reyes
- ½ simple syrup
- ½ mango puree
La Jefecita
- 1¼oz of Tequila
- ¾oz of Cucumber vodka
- ¾oz lime
- ¼oz of triple sec
- 1oz of Cucumber mint syrup