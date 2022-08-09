82º

Houston Life

Birthday Cocktails for Courtney Zavala!

Houston Life celebrated Courtney Zavala’s birthday with refreshing cocktails from Urbe

Amanda Gamez, News Executive Producer

In honor of Courtney’s birthday, Derrick, with the help of Urbe’s head bartender, made two Courtney-inspired drinks that are easy to make at home: Coyoacán Margarita and La Jefecita.

Houston – We couldn’t celebrate Courtney Zavala’s birthday without birthday cocktails! Daniel Garcia, the head bartender at URBE, joined us in studio and made two cocktails. Below are the ingredients for both drinks.

Watch the video above as Daniel teaches Derrick Shore how to perfect both drinks.

Coyoacán Margarita

  • 1oz Tequila
  • ½ Mezcal
  • 1oz lime
  • ¼ ancho reyes
  • ½ simple syrup
  • ½ mango puree

La Jefecita

  • 1¼oz of Tequila
  • ¾oz of Cucumber vodka
  • ¾oz lime
  • ¼oz of triple sec
  • 1oz of Cucumber mint syrup

