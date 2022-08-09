Birthday Cocktails for Courtney Zavala!

In honor of Courtney’s birthday, Derrick, with the help of Urbe’s head bartender, made two Courtney-inspired drinks that are easy to make at home: Coyoacán Margarita and La Jefecita.

Houston – We couldn’t celebrate Courtney Zavala’s birthday without birthday cocktails! Daniel Garcia, the head bartender at URBE, joined us in studio and made two cocktails. Below are the ingredients for both drinks.

Watch the video above as Daniel teaches Derrick Shore how to perfect both drinks.

Coyoacán Margarita

1oz Tequila

½ Mezcal

1oz lime

¼ ancho reyes

½ simple syrup

½ mango puree

La Jefecita