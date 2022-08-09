4th Annual Woodtrace Wilderness Kids Triathlon returns next Saturday, August 20th

The 4th Annual Woodtrace Wilderness Kids Triathlon returns next weekend August 20th, and it’s a great way for your kids to burn off that last bit of summer energy. This tri-sport event will be nestled back in the woods of this brand new housing development, where kids and family get to see your children run around the scenic lake and swim in their brand new pool! And there’s still time for kids ages 5 - 15 to sign up to swim, bike and run! Every athlete receives a t-shirt, medal and goodie bag, plus the top overall finisher and 3 places in each division get a trophy. Get more info at woodtracecommunity.com/woodtrace-wilderness-kids-triathlon.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The 4th Annual Woodtrace Wilderness Kids Triathlon returns next weekend August 20th, and it’s a great way for your kids to burn off that last bit of summer energy.

This triathlon is a super fun event that encourages kids to learn and enjoy multi-sport athletics.

This tri-sport event will be nestled back in the woods of this brand new housing development, where kids and family get to see your children run around the scenic lake and swim in their brand new pool! And there’s still time for kids ages 5 - 15 to sign up to swim, bike and run! Every athlete receives a t-shirt, medal and goodie bag, plus the top overall finisher and 3 places in each division get a trophy.

All race proceeds benefit Decker Prairie Elementary School, who received a $5000 donation in 2021!

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Cheryl Perry, marketing for Woodtrace.