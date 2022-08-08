Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco SLAY in new Netflix film ‘Day Shift’ out this Friday

This Friday Netflix will drop ‘Day Shift,’ where Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working dad who just wants to provide a good life for his daughter, but his day job cleaning pools isn’t where he makes all the cash -- it’s hunting vampires that brings in the big bucks. With an all-star cast including Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Megan Goode, Karla Souza...plus native Houstonian J.J. Perry in his directorial debut...this movie has it all: action, comedy, horror and more!! Watch Lauren Kelly have a fun chat with Jamie and Dave on her “tough work assignment” (lol) and get ready to SLAY with these guys in ‘Day Shift’ when it drops on Netflix this Friday.

HOUSTON – Some work assignments can be tough, but chatting with Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco is definitely not one of those!

This Friday Netflix will drop ‘Day Shift,’ where Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working dad who just wants to provide a good life for his daughter, but his day job cleaning pools isn’t where he makes all the cash -- it’s hunting vampires that brings in the big bucks.

With an all-star cast including Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Megan Goode, Karla Souza...plus native Houstonian J.J. Perry in his directorial debut...this movie has it all: action, comedy, horror and more!!

Watch Lauren Kelly have a fun chat with Jamie and Dave on her “tough work assignment” (lol) and get ready to SLAY with these guys in ‘Day Shift’ when it drops on Netflix this Friday.

#MowinDownVampsWithMyBestFriendBud (when you see the film, you’ll get it!)