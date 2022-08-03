Meet the Houston-area filmmaker behind ‘Cowboys Without Borders’

Houston Life chats with the local filmmaker who just release a new documentary celebrating the modern-day cowboy. See why Gastón Davis is shining the spotlight on Texas Ranchers and even the ones across our borders in his new documentary ‘Cowboys Without Borders.’

Gaston Davis is shining the spotlight on Texas ranchers, and even the ones from across the Americas, in his new documentary Cowboys Without Borders.

In his first feature film, Davis explores ranches in Montana, Texas, Mexico, and Argentina to highlight the universal values and hard work of ranchers.

Scene from Cowboys Without Borders (Cowboys Without Border)

Davis is a 6th-generation Texan from the Houston area and his family has been ranching at the Pecan Spring Ranch in central Texas since 1880.

Cowboys Without Borders is now available to rent or buy on Amazon, AppleTV/iTunes, GooglePlay, and YouTube.

