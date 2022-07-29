SkateTherapy.org helping to provide therapeutic on-ice experience for individuals with disabilities

At SkateTherapy.org they work hard to make sure every student is cared for and grows as a skater and person. Aside from learning to skate, the non-profit program also allows special needs learners to use ice skating as a means for developing physical and social skills. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Kelly Otero, Director of SkateTherapy.org, and Kayla Leiber, on-ice Coordinator & Instructor more about this exceptional program.

HOUSTON – Therapeutic skating began in 2008 with the purpose of providing an on-ice experience for individuals with disabilities, with the idea of helping through skating.

