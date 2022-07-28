Local actress Jojo Regina on her breakout role in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

We chat with Jojo Regina, the 11-year-old Cypress actress who plays the younger version of ‘Kya’ in the new movie “Where the Crawdads Sing,” the film adaption of the best-selling novel.

HOUSTON – Jojo Regina is the 11-year-old actress who plays the younger version of ‘Kya’ in the new movie ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ the film adaption of the best-selling novel.

She stopped by Houston Life to chat about her big screen debut in one of the most talked about films of the summer.

This talented girl shared details about her role, making the film in Louisiana, and working for Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, who produced the film.

Jojo has been acting since age 5 thanks to her dad Charlie who is also an actor.

To see Jojo’s complete interview, watch the video above.

Where the Crawdads Sing is now playing only in theaters.