Joy the Baker shares easy dessert recipe to cool you down this summer

HOUSTON – Cookbook author and social media sensation Joy the Baker shares an easy and family-friendly dessert you’ll go bananas for.

Her banana malt icebox cake is not only perfect to beat the heat, but you can also make it ahead of time.

This recipe can be found in Joy’s Spring/Summer magazine, on shelves now.

Easy Banana malt Icebox Cake

(Makes 1 9x5 inch loaf cake that serves 8)

Ingredients:

• 48-54 vanilla wafers

• ⅔ cup malted milk powder

• 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

• Pinch of fine sea salt

• 2 cups heavy cream

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 4 small ripe bananas plus more for topping, sliced to ½-inch thick

Directions:

1. Line a 9x5-inch loaf pan with a generous amount of plastic wrap so it hangs over all four sides by several inches. Line the bottom of the pan with 16 vanilla wafers.

2. In a medium bowl whisk together malt powder, powdered sugar, and salt. Whisk in a small amount of heavy cream to smooth out any lumps. Continue to add cream and vanilla, whisking vicariously until soft but sturdy peaks form. (You can switch to electric hand beaters if the hand whisk is too tiring.)

Ad

3. Spread a layer of whipped cream over the vanilla wafers. Add a layer of sliced bananas. Add another layer of whipped cream, followed by wafers, more whipped cream, and bananas until you reach the top of the loaf pan, ending on the whipped cream. Fold the plastic up and over the pan, adding another piece of plastic if any whipped cream is exposed. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours, up to 24 hours.

4. To serve, unwrap from the plastic and invert it onto a plate or serving platter. Peel away and discard plastic. Top with banana slices and any leftover vanilla wafers, crumbled. Slice and enjoy.

Cookbook and magazine author Joy The Baker (Joy The Baker Magazine)

Joy the Baker will be in Houston for a Sweet & Savory Summer Baking Class on July 23 at 11 am where she will demo four recipes and class participants will sample Joy’s creations during the class and leave with a magazine.

Ad

For tickets and more information, click here.