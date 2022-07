The City of Bellaire's ‘Picnic in the Park’ event will kick off at 5:30 at Evergreen Park, and for the first time ever there will be a cardboard boat regatta! (boat race) And here at Houston Life, you guys know we always love a good challenge! Watch as Joe Sam and Lauren Kelly create their own boats to see who will be most successful in a race across the pool!

HOUSTON – July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and the City of Bellaire is hosting a fun, free event this evening that the whole family will enjoy.

‘Picnic in the Park’ will kick off at 5:30 at Evergreen Park, and for the first time ever there will be a cardboard boat regatta! (boat race)

And here at Houston Life, you guys know we always love a good challenge!

Watch as Joe Sam and Lauren Kelly create their own boats to see who will be most successful in a race across the pool!