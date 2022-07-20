Houston Life Recap: Feeling adventurous? Let’s get covered in bees, learn few tricks from a BMX rider and explore the outdoors in the bayou!

Houston – Did you miss today’s show? Or want to rewatch a segment? All you need to do is scroll down to the video or videos you like to watch.
Historic win for a girl’s little league softball team
East End Little League Girl’s Senior Softball team achieved a historic win on Sunday. It’s the first championship in the league’s 96-year history. And they are excited to participate in the regional tournament this weekend. Watch their full interview below.
Pet friendly floors
Calling all pet owners - need options to spruce up your home? Mel Camp’s dog consults with Maria Sotolongo from 50 floor and selects her favorites. See what she chooses.
Buffalo Bayou’s the life of bees
Joe Sam gets close and personal with bees today. Why? Watch the video below to find out.
Reconnect with nature at Armand Bayou Nature Center
Lauren Kelly explores the great outdoors in Pasadena’s hidden gem; one of the largest urban wilderness preserves. Don’t’ get lost Lauren!
BMX rider turned elementary school teacher helping kids one bike at a time
Omari Cato is a local elementary school teacher who uses his BMX riding experience to teach kids about life skills and STEM. Plus, he teaches Derrick a few tricks.
