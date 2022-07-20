Getting the buzz about Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou

Get up close and personal with bees with the Buffalo Bayou Partnership, you won't be able to get a bee beard like Reporter Joe Sam, but you will get the opportunity to learn all about the life of bees and the their importance to human life.

HOUSTON – Buffalo Bayou Partnership is highlighting the importance of bees with their Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou. You’ll be able to learn about the role bees play in a colony, how honey is made, the life span of a bee, and so much more! While this free event is family-friendly and happening Saturday, July 23 at 9 am on Buffalo Bend Nature Park and has plenty of safe activities for families to enjoy; reporter Joe Sam wanted to get extremely up, close, and personal with these pollinators to gain a better connection with these creatures through what’s called a bee beard.

Joe learned that people typically get bee beards for the simple adrenaline rush of having several thousand honey bees on your neck, chin and face. If you are interested in learning more about bee beards and bees in general, you can contact Katy Busy Bee and Beexotic Works for more information.