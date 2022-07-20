Exploring one of Pasadena’s outdoor hidden gems: the Armand Bayou Nature Center

The Armand Bayou Naturie Center in Pasadena is one of the largest urban wilderness preserves in the United States, and is home to over 370 species of birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians. With 2500 acres of natural wetlands, walking and hiking trails, this hidden gem is guaranteed fun for people of all ages. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with ABNC Executive Director, Tim Pylate, all about the plenty of opportunities for people to experience and understand the local ecosystem.

ABNC is home to over 370 species of birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians. ABNC offers hiking trails, exhibits, field trips, Scout programs, birding, and even a historic farm.

They also offer 5 miles of well-maintained walking trails including a discovery loop boardwalk, and bison viewing platform.

With plenty of summer activities and programs, this is a great spot to reconnect with nature.

