Houston Life Recap: Selfless acts to focusing on yourself

HPD Officer hero saluted for preventing a mass shooting

An HPD sergeant is being called a hero for helping prevent a mass shooting at the Galleria. He talks to us about the moment he tackled a gunman at the galleria. Watch his full interview for full details.

Courtney and Derek talk to HPD Sergeant Kendrick Simpo about his heroic actions in preventing a mass shooting at the Galleria.

Freshen up your home look with Mel and 50 Floors

Timeless or trendy? With few easy changes, watch how you can decorate your home.

You can freshen up your home with a few easy changes. Paint or wallpaper. Changing out blinds. New flooring can add an entire new vibe to a tired old home and 50 Floor make it easy for you to make a change. The only question is which direction do you go...Timeless or Trendy?

Local artist recognized for her creative sculptors all over the city

From Alice in Wonderland to Booker T. Washington, Joe Sam will introduce you to the artist that’s turning clay into larger-than-life pieces of art.

Bridgette is a master sculptor, a published writer, a public speaker, educator and coach that has a passion for turning clay into larger-than-life sculptures that can be seen around the city of Houston.

‘Southside’ Lil’ Keke’s new book

You know him as a rapper. His iconic song ‘Southside.’ But did you know he’s also a published author? Watch the full interview of his newly released self-help book: LGND TLK “The Fastest Way To A Fresh Start”.

Many of us know him as the man behind the iconic Houston song 'Southside' - but rapper Lil' Keke is also a published author. The artist just released the book titled 'LGND TLK 'The Fastest Way to A Fresh Start.'

Local kid competes on NBC’s ‘Dancing with Myself’

This cute 9-year-old boy danced his way into NBC’s Dancing with Myself and into our studio. He not only shows us some of his moves, but also teaches Courtney and Derrick. What do you think?

Local student Chace Castle stopped by Houston Life to show the famous dance moves that landed him on the popular TV competition.

