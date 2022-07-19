Houston Life Recap: Selfless acts to focusing on yourself

Houston – Did you miss today’s show? Or want to rewatch a segment? All you need to do is scroll down to the video or videos you like to watch.
HPD Officer hero saluted for preventing a mass shooting
An HPD sergeant is being called a hero for helping prevent a mass shooting at the Galleria. He talks to us about the moment he tackled a gunman at the galleria. Watch his full interview for full details.
Freshen up your home look with Mel and 50 Floors
Timeless or trendy? With few easy changes, watch how you can decorate your home.
Local artist recognized for her creative sculptors all over the city
From Alice in Wonderland to Booker T. Washington, Joe Sam will introduce you to the artist that’s turning clay into larger-than-life pieces of art.
‘Southside’ Lil’ Keke’s new book
You know him as a rapper. His iconic song ‘Southside.’ But did you know he’s also a published author? Watch the full interview of his newly released self-help book: LGND TLK “The Fastest Way To A Fresh Start”.
Local kid competes on NBC’s ‘Dancing with Myself’
This cute 9-year-old boy danced his way into NBC’s Dancing with Myself and into our studio. He not only shows us some of his moves, but also teaches Courtney and Derrick. What do you think?
