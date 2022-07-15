2 easy cocktails to cool off and unwind this summer

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a way to beat the heat, or you want to bring some summer freshness to your at-home entertaining, there are delicious cocktails you can make at home.

Darryl Chan, beverage director for Bludorn Restaurant, showed two easy recipes perfect for the season.

Darryl Chan, beverage director for Bludorn Restaurant (Bludorn Restaurant)

Located in Montrose, Bludorn is recognized for its French-inspired Gulf Coast cuisine and was recently featured on Bravo’s Top Chef Houston.

On Wednesday, July 27, Bludorn will be hosting a one-night-only celebratory evening filled with delicious food and the opportunity to support Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) mission of providing culinary, job, and life skills to middle and high school students.

You can reserve your spot, here.

For the step-by-step guide to refreshing cocktails, continue reading.

1. RED MAGIC STATIN

Ingredients:

• 3 cups fresh grapefruit juice

• 1/2 cup Yellow Chartreuse

• 1 1/2 cups of water

• 1/4 cup of strawberry puree

Steps:

• Combine and whisk together the following pre-measured ingredients

• Pour mix into a large pan and “put into the freezer”

• Scoop granita into each glass (Tip: It’s ideal to have the granita sit in the freezer after it’s been scraped in order to flake up again)

• Zest some lime over the drink

• Top off with Champagne and enjoy

2. BONAL COLLINS

Ingredients:

• 2 oz. Bonal Gentiane-Quina

• 3/4 oz. lemon juice

• 1/2 oz. strawberry syrup

• Topo Chico

• Lemon wheel and cherry for garnish

Steps:

• Combine Bonal, lemon juice, and strawberry syrup into a Collins glass.

• Add ice to glass

• Top off with Topo Chico and give the drink a quick stir to incorporate all the ingredients

• Garnish with a lemon wheel and cherry and enjoy!

To connect with Bludorn Restaurant, click here.