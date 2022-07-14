Leandro Erlich ‘Seeing Is Not Believing’ exhibit now on display at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston

If you’re looking for a fun way to beat this crazy Houston heat, we’ve got an awesome new exhibit that’s a must-see. Leandro Erlich: Seeing Is Not Believing is now on display at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and these immersive, room-size optical illusions will challenge your sense of balance, space, and more! ‘Seeing Is Not Believing’ will be on display at MFAH through September 5, 2022.

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a fun way to beat this crazy Houston heat, we’ve got an awesome new exhibit that’s a must-see.

Leandro Erlich: Seeing Is Not Believing is now on display at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and these immersive, room-size optical illusions will challenge your sense of balance, space, and more!

Guests can interact with a staircase that misleads to go nowhere; an elevator that appears partially stuck below ground; a swimming pool that appears to reflect one group of onlookers above, and a different group below the water’s surface.

Fun fact: Erlich lives and works in Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Montevideo, Uruguay. He was an artist-in-residence in the Glassell School of Art’s Core Program at the MFAH from 1997 to 1999.

‘Seeing Is Not Believing’ will be on display at MFAH through September 5, 2022, for tickets and information CLICK HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly takes us through the immersive exhibit with the help of Marcelina Guerrero, Senior Exhibitions Coordinator.