You can get a 5 or 10-pound cinnamon roll at Bonnie’s Donuts in League City

HOUSTON – Do you think you could eat a FIVE or...better yet, a TEN POUND cinnamon roll?

Bonnie’s Donuts in League City has been creating these massive sweet treats for about 5 years now, after making the huge roll for a neighbor’s birthday a few years ago.

Bonnie’s Donuts has been around for 30 years, while family members Natalie and husband Lee currently run the business.

The store features all kinds of delicious donuts, from birthday donuts, to seasonal and special occasion donuts as well.

Here are a few fun facts about the big cinnamon rolls:

* 5 Pound cinnamon roll $19.99 each (no prepayment needed)

* 10 pound cinnamon roll $44.99 each (prepayment required)

* They will need one day advance notice for an order

* There were only 2 customers that have finished the 5lbs cinnamon roll. One finished it in one sitting in 12 minutes, and the other one took the whole day to finish it.

