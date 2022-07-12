90º

This local grandmother is a TikTok star thanks to her dance moves

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Trisha Marroquin is a local grandmother who has a become a Tiktok sensation thanks to her funny videos and sassy dance challenges. She showed us some moves to recreate the viral “Wiggle Wiggle” dance.

Since opening the app in March of 2020, the 52-year-old wife, and mother of 4 has garnered 3.9 million followers and 52 million likes just on TikTok.

Marroquin, who teaches ballet and dance lessons to kids in Montgomery County, revealed that this app " was made for her.”

And although she has encountered ageism in it, find out how she is proving that TikTok is not just for Gen Z kids!

Plus, she showed us some moves to recreate the viral “Wiggle Wiggle” dance.

To watch Marroquin’s complete interview and lesson, watch the video above.

To connect with her, click here.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

