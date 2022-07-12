This local grandmother is a TikTok star thanks to her dance moves

Trisha Marroquin is a local grandmother who has a become a Tiktok sensation thanks to her funny videos and sassy dance challenges. She showed us some moves to recreate the viral “Wiggle Wiggle” dance.

HOUSTON – Trisha Marroquin is a Houston grandmother who has become a Tiktok sensation thanks to her funny videos and sassy dance challenges.

Since opening the app in March of 2020, the 52-year-old wife, and mother of 4 has garnered 3.9 million followers and 52 million likes just on TikTok.

Marroquin, who teaches ballet and dance lessons to kids in Montgomery County, revealed that this app " was made for her.”

And although she has encountered ageism in it, find out how she is proving that TikTok is not just for Gen Z kids!

Plus, she showed us some moves to recreate the viral “Wiggle Wiggle” dance.

To watch Marroquin’s complete interview and lesson, watch the video above.

To connect with her, click here.