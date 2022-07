Houston – Are you somebody who hates laundry? There’s now a new app for that. Hampr is now available in the Houston market. It’s an on-demand laundry service. The app connects people who have dirty laundry with local people who are willing to wash other people’s clothes, for a cost.

So how does it work? First you create a membership. Then you schedule a pick up. Then the next day, your dirty laundry will be delivered fresh and folded.

The annual membership is $39. It costs $15 a load.