Food Glorious Food at Liberty Fest 2022

One of the best parts of any festival is the food. Southwest Management District Board Chair, Kenneth Li, is a self-declared foodie and he showed Houston Life Reporter Melanie Camp what is on the menu at this years Liberty Fest at PlazAmericas.

With over one hundred countries represented in the neighborhoods that make up the Southwest Management District, this is one of the countries most diverse communities. Liberty Fest 2022 will reflect this diversity in a celebration that, along with great food, includes a performance from Dianna Torres with her She Wolf Shakira Tribute and a spectacular fireworks display.

Celebrate the Independence Day weekend this Sunday, July 3 at PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, with food, fun, and festivities for all the family. The days events start at 1:00 PM.