Comedian Marlon Wayans in Houston for a night of laughter

HOUSTON – Hollywood star Marlon Wayans stopped by Houston Life to chat about life as a dad and bringing the laughs to Houston as part of his new stand-up tour, Microphone Fiend.

The famous actor, producer, comedian, writer, and film director will be performing tonight at Bayou Music Center in Houston.

Wayans, known for his very funny roles in films such as “White Chicks,” “Scary Movie,” and “A Haunted House,” also shared details on a Halloween film for Netflix called “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” which he is starring in and producing that will air this fall.

For tickets and more information about Wayans’ show in H-town, check out his website here.