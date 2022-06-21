Exclusive look at the 2022 Fort Bend County Fair entertainment lineup

From a legendary country music duo to an iconic honky-tonker, we’re exclusively revealing the entertainment lineup for this year’s Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo, kicking off September 23.

HOUSTON – From a legendary country music duo to an iconic honky-tonker, we’re exclusively revealing the entertainment lineup for this year’s Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo, kicking off September 23.

“Eight musical acts will be in concert, providing crowd-pleasing entertainment throughout the fair’s run. From September 23 to October 2, artists representing the Texas Music scene, Traditional Country, and Latin Music will be taking the stage,” said Barbara Magana Robertson, spokesperson for the fair.

Jennifer E. Williams, President-Elect of the Fort Bend County Fair gave us the complete list so you can make your plans to come out and enjoy some great live entertainment.

2022 Fort Bend County Entertainment Line up

Friday, September 23, 2022 - Giovannie & the Hired Guns

Saturday, September 24, 2022 - Kevin Fowler

Sunday, September 25, 2022 - Secretto

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 - Carson Jeffrey

Thursday, September 29, 2022 - Jon Stork

Friday, September 30, 2022 - Shenandoah

Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Sammy Kershaw

Sunday, October 2, 2022 - The Bellamy Brothers