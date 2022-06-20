Get 2 Know Houston Life’s Enrique Ramirez!

HOUSTON – Houston Life recently welcomed a new personality to the party. Here’s a chance for you to get 2 know some quick fun facts about Enrique Ramirez!

Enrique is extremely versatile, which makes him perfect as Houston Life’s multimedia journalist - he’s spent years as a KPRC 2 photojournalist behind the camera, has a past where he’s won an Emmy award, and he’s also been a city councilman in Kansas!

Here are some fast facts about Enrique:

Favorite hobby? Family time! 😊 Also boxing, comic books, and scary movies 👻

What’s one food he can’t live without? Peanut butter

A favorite quote? “There are no shortcuts-everything is reps, reps, reps.” - Arnold Schwarzenegger

Houston! You may have already seen some of Enrique’s stories on Houston Life - if you see him out and about, please feel free to say hello! Enrique is a great great human. In fact, his advice to any aspiring journalist is to “be nice and work hard.”

You can follow him here on his social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

Houston Life's Enrique Ramirez with his family (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Houston Life's Enrique Ramirez cruising with his family! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)