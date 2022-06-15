Disney’s ‘Encanto’ star Adassa reveals her connection to Houston

She’s the voice of Dolores Madrigal in Disney’s hit movie 'Encanto.’ But did you know she started her career right here in Houston and went to school in Conroe? Singer and songwriter Adassa stopped by Houston Life to chat about her deep connection to Texas and how she got the part in the film that changed her life.

HOUSTON – She’s the voice of Dolores Madrigal in Disney’s hit movie ‘Encanto.’

But did you know she started her career right here in Houston and went to school in Conroe?

Singer Adassa at the premiere of Disney's 'Encanto' (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Singer and songwriter Adassa stopped by Houston Life to chat about her deep connection to Texas and how she got the part in the popular animated film that changed her life.

The voice actress, featured on the smashing hit We Don’t Talk About Bruno, will be part of the upcoming Kids Let’s Party Fest, happening July 17 at the Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park.

Performances will also include That Girl Lay Lay of Nickelodeon and Netflix and a Selena Tribute by award-winning Tejano singer Isabel Marie,

For tickets and more information, visit kidsletsparty.com or click here.

And check out her live performance in the video below.

