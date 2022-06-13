Houston chef Dawn Burrell shares an easy recipe for Juneteenth

If you’re getting together with family and friends to commemorate Juneteenth and need help with the menu, chef Dawn Burrell can help. The Bravo’s "Top Chef" Season 18 finalist and chef at the upcoming restaurant, Late August, showed us an easy recipe to honor this special holiday.

The Bravo’s “Top Chef” Season 18 finalist and chef at the upcoming restaurant, Late August, showed us an easy and refreshing salad recipe to honor this special holiday.

Grilled collard and watermelon salad with shito vinaigrette (Dawn Burrell)

Burrell will be serving a rendition of this dish at her annual culinary celebration called Juneteenth Jubilee, happening June 17 at 7 pm in Ronin Harrisburg.

For details and the recipe, check out the video above.

For tickets for the event, click here.