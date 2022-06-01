Texas pitmaster Ara Malekian shares his secrets to perfect brisket

Just in time for summer cookouts, Chef Ara Malekian shares his pro tips to make delicious brisket at home, and the best wines to pair your meat with. He is the pitmaster at Harlem Road Texas BBQ in Richmond, Texas, and last year was featured on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ and ‘BBQ Brawl.’ Chef Ara will be featured at the Wine & Food Week, happening June 6-12 at The Woodlands.

HOUSTON – Just in time for summer cookouts, Chef Ara Malekian shares his pro tips to make delicious brisket at home, and the best wines to pair your meat with.

He is the pitmaster at Harlem Road Texas BBQ in Richmond, Texas, and last year was featured on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ and ‘BBQ Brawl.’

Chef Ara Malekian (Courtesy of Ara Malekian)

Chef Ara will be featured at the Wine & Food Week, happening June 6-12 at The Woodlands.

You can catch him at the “For the Love of Texas event” on Friday, June 10 from 6-9 pm at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center.

CHEF ARA’S SEASONING RECIPE

• 2-part coarse black pepper

• 1-part butch grind pepper

• 1 part sumac

• 1 part salt

Instructions: Mix all together in a bowl and liberally apply to both sides of the brisket.

CHEF ARA’S RED WINE RECOMMENDATIONS:

1. Brand: Lapostolle

From: Chile

2. Brand: Yalumba

From: Australia

3. Brand: Catena Zapata ‘D.V. Catena’ Historico Tinto Mendoza

From: Argentina