Splashway Waterpark & Campground open for the summer with 4 brand new waterslides

Summertime is here, and a perfect spot to take the fam for the ultimate cooldown is Splashway Waterpark & Campground, located in Sheridan, Texas. Just one hour west of Katy between San Antonio and Houston, Splashway offers a ton of different attractions including a 30,000 square-foot wave pool, lazy river and more than a dozen waterslides. Watch as Lauren Kelly checks out their 4 brand new slides!

Here’s the breakdown on the awesome new rides:

The Patriot is a brand-new, world-class attraction that can ONLY be found at Splashway Waterpark. The first of its kind in the world, this unique attraction transforms the conventional ride path by combining quick changes with up and down oscillations to create an unpredictable ride every time!

The Texas Twist is a high thrill body slide that sends riders through high banking curves and twisting tunnels.

The Summit Plummet is an award-winning attraction that will send riders plummeting into sheer drops and tight turns for an exhilarating experience.

And the Blueper Looper is the waterpark industry’s #1 tubing ride! Experience a mix of back-to-back curves, drops, and vortex loops in a single or double tube.

For more information log onto splashway.com/houstonlife or call (979) 234-7718.