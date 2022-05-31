This inspiring local student is the Texas Powerlifting State Champion

This week, Houston Life will be shining a spotlight on some inspiring class of 2022 students during our Grad Week! Starting with a Porter High School senior whose physical and mental strength won her the powerlifting State Championship in March of 2022. Her name is Isabella “Bella” Garley, who joined Houston Life to share how she was able to win the state title.

Starting with a Porter High School senior whose physical and mental strength won her the powerlifting State Championship in March of 2022.

Isabella 'Bella' Garley with her medal (Isabella 'Bella' Garley)

Her name is Isabella “Bella” Garley, and she joined Houston Life to share how she was able to win the state title while her dad was at the hospital dealing with complications from leg amputation surgery.

Even more incredible is that the 18-year-old started powerlifting only in her senior year.

