Houston’s Favorite place to catch a game is Little Woodrow’s in Tomball, presented by Karbach Brewing Company

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – There is no shortage of sports in H-Town, which means there are tons of great spots for watching a game and grabbing a beverage with friends!

We teamed up with our friends at Karbach Brewing Company to find the best place in the Houston area to catch a game, and you came through big time in our online poll!

Our latest viewer’s choice bracket for May takes us out to Tomball at a spot who boasts one of the biggest screens in town, Little Woodrow’s newest location!

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with some of the staff at Little Woodrow’s Tomball all about their big win!