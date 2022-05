Whether you're a racing fan or not -- you know how legendary this event is -- the Indy 500 is this weekend! Danica Patrick has been a trailblazer in the historically male dominated sport of car racing, first as a racer, (and the only woman to win an Indy Car series race) and now as an analyst. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with the former racing star ahead of this weekend's big events.

HOUSTON – Whether you’re a racing fan or not -- you know how legendary this event is -- the Indy 500 is this weekend!

Danica Patrick has been a trailblazer in the historically male dominated sport of car racing, first as a racer, (and the only woman to win an Indy Car series race) and now as an analyst.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with the former racing star about her picks for this weekend’s big race, her summer plans, and her favorite snacks to have on hand at race watch parties.