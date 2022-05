Being a new parent is always stressful, but it's especially difficult when your baby needs extra support in the NICU. These babies need special resources - including one that often comes from other moms - breast milk. Dr. Amy Hair, program director of neonatal nutrition with Texas Children’s Hospital, shares what parents need to know right now and why breast milk donations are so critical.

