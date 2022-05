The Texas Medical Center is known to provide some of the best medical care in the world - but have you heard about its music scene? The medical center has its own orchestra! This group of doctors, nurses and medical staff are connected by medicine and music.

Houston Life’s Derrick Shore takes a closer look at this talented group of musicians and the music they are creating together.

