May Heroes: Mason’s road to recovery

After a motocross crash left him paralyzed, Mason Spellings had a choice - give in to his injury or fight to regain the use of his body. He chose to fight. With unwavering determination and support from Memorial Hermann's TIRR Hospital - he's been on a three-year journey of recovery - where every step is a milestone. Mason shared his experience on Houston Life, along with his team from TIRR Memorial Hermann - David Cañamar, a registered nurse, and Emily Young, a certified therapeutic recreation specialist.

