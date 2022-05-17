Houston dog trainer shares 2 easy tricks you can teach your dog

Teaching your dog how to do some fun and cool tricks at home is easier than you think! The puppy expert, Stephanie Bennett with Believe in Dog Training, shows some basic tricks that you and your four-legged friend can start practicing indoors to beat the summer heat.

“Tricks are a great way to enrich our pups’ brains and build a great bond with them,” said Bennett, who brought one of her students, Lala, a 19-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who’s learned over 12 tricks with patience and consistency, including the “Shake or Paw” trick and the “Bang!” trick.

To see how you can get your pup to these tricks, watch the video above.

To connect with Bennett, click here.