91º

Houston Life

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley chats ‘Father of the Bride’, touring with husband Brad Paisley and more

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Brad Paisley, Father Of The Bride, movies, According to Jim, actress
The 1990's movie ‘Father of the Bride’ is considered a classic for most of us, starred Steve Matin as George Banks, Diane Keaton as Nina Banks, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Annie Banks. At the time it was Kimberly’s breakout role, but then she went on to star in major tv shows like 'According To Jim' and 'Nashville.' Watch as Lauren Kelly catches up with one of America's sweethearts all about her latest adventures.

HOUSTON – The 1990′s movie ‘Father of the Bride’ is considered a classic for most of us, starred Steve Matin as George Banks, Diane Keaton as Nina Banks, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Annie Banks.

At the time it was Kimberly’s breakout role, but then she went on to star in major tv shows like ‘According To Jim’ and ‘Nashville.’

And Kimberly has stayed even busier with her family – as she’s married country music superstar Brad Paisley.

Watch as Lauren Kelly catches up with one of America’s sweethearts all about her latest adventures.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram