KPRC 2 Community: U.S. Vets - Houston serving veterans back at home

At KPRC 2, we're proud to showcase those making a difference in the Houston area. Each month in 2022, we're partnering with Energy Transfer for KPRC 2 Community - to showcase a different nonprofit organization offering Houstonians a helping hand. This month, we’re spotlighting U.S. Vets – Houston, a local organization providing housing, counseling and job placement programs/services to veterans. To learn more, visit their website or call 832-986-8217.

