80º

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Free event celebrates Houston’s vibrant Asian American Pacific Islander communities

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Things to Do, Events, AAPI, Houston, Houston Life
From the tea-based drinks to the fashion! We’re highlighting some of the top experiences to celebrate Houston’s vibrant Asian American Pacific Islander communities at tomorrow’s AAPI Amplified happening at Avenida Houston.

HOUSTON – Are you looking for a fun family-friendly event to attend this weekend?

Head out to AAPI Amplified, a free event in Downtown Houston that celebrates our city’s vibrant Asian American Pacific Islander communities.

Sydney Dao, Director of Retail with Houston First Corporation, stopped by Houston Life with details about what you can expect there, including traditional and contemporary dance performances, a fashion exhibition featuring traditional attire from several Asian countries, and an outdoor market featuring local AAPI-owned businesses.

AAPI Amplified is happening on May 14 at Avenida Houston starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, check out Dao’s complete video above.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email