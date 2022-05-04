2 easy cocktail recipes for your at-home Mother’s Day celebration

This Sunday, let mom sit back, relax, and take a sip of her favorite drink! Rebecca Burkart, Bartender at Johnny’s Gold Brick in the Heights joined Houston Life with 2 easy and delicious cocktail recipes perfect to celebrate Mother’s Day at home.

HOUSTON – This Sunday, let mom sit back, relax, and take a sip of her favorite drink!

Rebecca Burkart, Bartender at Johnny’s Gold Brick in the Heights joined Houston Life with 2 easy and delicious cocktail recipes perfect to celebrate Mother’s Day at home.

These recipes use some of the moms’ favorite ingredients: tea and wine.

To see Burkart’s complete interview and tips, watch the video above.

Afternoon Tea

Afternoon Tea Recipe by Houston bartender Rebecca Burkart (Rebecca Burkart)

Ingredients:

• 1.5 oz. William Price Gin

• 1 oz. Lemon Juice

• 1 oz. Tea Syrup*

• 2 oz. Sparkling Water

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except the sparkling water in a shaking vessel and shake. Strain into a glass and top with sparkling water. Enjoy!

*Tea Syrup:

• 1 cup of Water

• 1 cup Granulated Sugar

• 2 tea bags

Tip: Use your mom’s favorite tea. Fruity and herbal teas are recommended.

Directions:

Bring 1 cup or 8 oz. water to a boil and add 2 tea bags. Turn off the heat and steep for 3 minutes. Remove the tea bags and bring the tea back to a boil. Once boiling, add 1 cup of granulated white sugar and stir until dissolved. Cool before using.

Ad

Easy Sangria

Mother's Day Sangria (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients:

Individual Recipe:

• .25 oz. Simple Syrup (2:1)*

• .25 oz. Lemon Juice

• .25 oz. Orange Curacao

• .5 oz. Berry Juice**

• .5 oz. Brandy

• .5 oz. Orange Juice

• 4 oz. Wine

Batched Pitcher Recipe:

• 2.5 oz. Simple Syrup (2:1)

• 2.5 oz. Lemon Juice

• 2.5 oz. Orange Curacao

• 5 oz. Berry Juice needs 2.5

• 5 oz. Brandy

• 5 oz. Orange Juice

• 40 oz. Wine

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and stir before pouring over ice. Garnish with fresh berries or citrus and enjoy!

*Simple Syrup:

• 2 parts granulated sugar

• 1 part water

Bring to a boil, stir to dissolve sugar, and let cool before using.

NOTES:

**Berry Juice:

• I bought a bag of frozen mixed berries and thawed them. Sprinkled with probably close to 1/2 cup of sugar and tossed to coat all of the berries. I let this sit in the fridge for a couple of hours. I strained off the juice that the sugar helped extract and used it in the Sangria and then used the berries as garnish.

Ad

• Any brand of Orange Curacao or Triple Sec will work.

• Same with the Brandy, any will work and even cognac or a dark rum can substitute as well.

• This is a great recipe for red wine or even a blend of 50/50 red wine and rose wine for something a little lighter. No matter how cheap or expensive, your favorite wine will work.

For more delicious cocktails, check out Burkart at Johnny’s Gold Brick.

The bar is hosting Espresso Martini Day every Wednesday starting May 11th. It will be $2 off Espresso Martinis made with William Price Gin.

For more information, click here.

Recipes provided by: Rebecca Burkart.