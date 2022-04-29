Houston’s Favorite crawfish is Hans’ Crawfish in Tomball, presented by Karbach Brewing Company

We wanted to know where to find the best crawfish in the Houston area, and our viewers came through big time in our online poll. This latest viewer’s choice bracket for best crawfish is sponsored by Karbach Brewing Company, and your top pick takes us out to Hans’ Crawfish Service in Tomball. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a taste of their crawfish first-hand!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – We asked, and you delivered!

We wanted to know where to find the best crawfish in the Houston area, and our viewers came through big time in our online poll.

This latest viewer’s choice bracket for best crawfish is sponsored by Karbach Brewing Company, and your top pick takes us out to Hans’ Crawfish Service in Tomball.

Originally from Louisiana, Hans has tried other people’s crawfish but he knew he could do it better which is why he opened the restaurant with his wife.

All their employees are friends or family and have other full-time jobs, they just work at the restaurant to help their friends with their passion. Because of the staff’s other full-time jobs, the restaurant doesn’t open until 5:00pm.

So why does Hans think his restaurant won?

He credits the consistency of the flavor! They are the only ones that soak the crawfish without sprinkling anything on the outside. The guarantees the crawfish will taste the same any time, or day of the week.