Celebrating 100 years of the Houston Zoo with a special birthday bash

HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo is turning 100 with a “wild” celebration.
From feeding the giraffes to watching the elephants swim - the Houston Life team gets a sneak peek of all the fun happening for families to enjoy at the zoo.
Here’s a look at some of the fun!
Asian elephants
Feeding the giraffes
Saving the Attwater prairie chickens
Feeding time with the Galapagos tortoises
Meet the African Painted Dogs and Dingoes that call the Houston Zoo home
For the full event schedule and ticket information, visit the zoo’s website.
