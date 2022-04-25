3 budget-friendly ideas to battle lunchflation

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve noticed how the cost of lunch has gone through the roof. It’s called lunchflation, To help you save money, Pam Fullenweider, a culinary nutritionist with Fully Mediterranean, joined Houston Life with her top tips and recipes that are easy on your wallet.

HOUSTON – Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve noticed how the cost of lunch has gone through the roof. It’s called lunchflation,

To help you save money, Pam Fullenweider, a culinary nutritionist with Fully Mediterranean, joined Houston Life with her top tips and recipes that are easy on your wallet.

Fullenweider is a registered dietitian whose clients discover the Mediterranean lifestyle through sustainable, realistic nutrition counseling.

“The Mediterranean diet primarily focuses on eating lots of fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, and lean protein. I’ve put together a few of our favorite ways to keep costs down while getting the most nutrition for the value,” she said.

Some of Fullenweider’s favorite tips are:

• Meal planning is key to helping you save money.

• Purchase bulk items.

• Use meatless meals/vegetarian protein sources to save money.

• Buy canned or frozen produce.

• Keep your pantry stocked with inexpensive, essential items that mix and match with any number of foods.

• Use up your leftovers to make a new lunch.

Fullenweider also recommended three easy recipes you can make at home.

To see the Jennifer Aniston Bulgur Salad recipe, click here.

To see the Tuna and White Bean Salad with Sun-Dried Tomatoes recipe, click here.

To see the Bento Boxes recipes, click here.

To connect with Fullenweider, click here.