Astros Home Opener & VIP Experience

Houston – Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the entire team is going on the road to Minute Maid Park to celebrate the Astros home opener. We’re hosting a VIP entrance. You’ll hear from celebrities like Astros A-Lister, Reagan Bregman and superfans that have gone viral over the years. Plus don’t miss special guest appearances to discuss must-have fashion and new food at the ballpark. And, we take a trip to Karbach Brewery to show you the beer on tap at the Juice Box. The home opener wouldn’t be the same without the Houston Life prize wheel. KPRC 2 is spinning it 10 times during the day! See you live Monday on KPRC 2 at 3:00 p.m..