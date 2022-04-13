Shop the Salvation Army’s annual ‘Chic Boutique’ Sale featuring designer deals for a good cause

It’s time for one of the biggest designer sales of the year -- The Salvation Army’s annual ‘Chic Boutique’ Sale featuring Prada, Gucci, Dior, Chanel and lots more. The four-day pop up sale will showcase some amazing new, or gently worn designer clothes, shoes, purses and accessories with proceeds benefitting the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Houston. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets first-hand look at some of the amazing deals happening at this year’s Chic Boutique sale.

HOUSTON – Calling all shoppers!

It’s time for one of the biggest designer sales of the year -- The Salvation Army’s annual ‘Chic Boutique’ Sale featuring Prada, Gucci, Dior, Chanel and lots more.

The four-day pop up sale will showcase some amazing new, or gently worn designer clothes, shoes, purses and accessories with proceeds benefitting the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Houston.

Over the last 15 years, the fun shopping event has raised over $8,000,000.

Sale days are this Thursday, Friday & Saturday, April 14-16, 2022 10:00 till 5:00 pm.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets first-hand look at some of the amazing deals happening at this year’s Chic Boutique sale.