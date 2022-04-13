Get a preview of the upcoming Houston Toy Museum

This summer, The Heights will become the home of the Houston Toy Museum, tapping into ‘80s and ‘90 nostalgia by displaying some familiar classics. The man behind the project is chief toy officer, Matt Broussard, who stopped by Houston Life with all details about this exciting place and to quiz Derrick and Courtney on some beloved toys from our childhood.

The man behind the project is chief toy officer, Matt Broussard, who stopped by Houston Life with all details about this exciting place and to quiz Derrick and Courtney on some beloved toys from your childhood.

Broussard has been officially collecting toys since over a decade ago and set out to create an exhibit on a bigger scale for all Houstonians to see.

To learn more about the Houston Toy Museum, including five classic items that will be on display there, check out the video above.

The museum is slated to open in the late summer of 2022 on historic 19th Street in the Heights.

The address is 321 W. 19Th St. Suite C, 77008.

The Houston Toy Museum has a Kickstarter campaign going until Friday, April 15 to help them fund architectural and construction costs.

You can access it, here.