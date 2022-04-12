What’s new for the family at Constellation Field for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys inaugural season

It’s the Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ opening day for their inaugural 2022 season, and they take on the Roundrock Express this evening at 7:05. Ahead of tonight’s big game, we’re getting a look at the what’s new inside the ballpark that the whole family can enjoy.

HOUSTON – It’s the Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ opening day for their inaugural 2022 season, and they take on the Roundrock Express this evening at 7:05.

Ahead of tonight’s big game, we’re getting a look at the what’s new inside the ballpark that the whole family can enjoy.

The team has added a ton of new additions for families including:

* A new playground area

* Moonshot alley, which is a one of a kind simulated baseball experience

* Karbach Cantina

* Kiddie Corral

* New team store called Galaxy Gifts

* Kinetic Loge Bozes provides fans with a VIP group seating area

* Bubbl’r Lun’r Landing

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Amy Johnson, Director of Marketing and Creighton Kahoalii – Astros Senior VP of Affiliate Business Operations all about this season’s family fun at Constellation Field.