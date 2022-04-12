What’s new for the family at Constellation Field for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys inaugural season

HOUSTON – It’s the Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ opening day for their inaugural 2022 season, and they take on the Roundrock Express this evening at 7:05.
Ahead of tonight’s big game, we’re getting a look at the what’s new inside the ballpark that the whole family can enjoy.
The team has added a ton of new additions for families including:
* A new playground area
* Moonshot alley, which is a one of a kind simulated baseball experience
* Karbach Cantina
* Kiddie Corral
* New team store called Galaxy Gifts
* Kinetic Loge Bozes provides fans with a VIP group seating area
* Bubbl’r Lun’r Landing
Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Amy Johnson, Director of Marketing and Creighton Kahoalii – Astros Senior VP of Affiliate Business Operations all about this season’s family fun at Constellation Field.