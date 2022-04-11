Celebrity veterinarian Dr. Aziza Glass talks new show, living in Houston and heartworm prevention

HOUSTON – It’s National Pet Day, so what better way to show your furry friends some love than by protecting their hearts? Local celebrity veterinarian, TV star and mom Dr. Aziza Glass stopped by Studio B to share expert tips to help keep your furry friend’s heart healthy.

“It’s important to have your dogs healthy and to prevent them from ever even getting heartworm disease so they can live long, healthy lives,” said Glass.

Houston is a hotspot for heartworm disease, but Dr. Glass explains it is both preventable and treatable, though early diagnosis is key.

“Once it starts to really progress into really heart disease and even heart failure, that’s where it can lead to death, and it’s really a shame because it is preventable,” said Glass.

For those wondering if their pet may have heartworms, Dr. Glass shared some common symptoms to look out for:

Exercise intolerance

Labored breathing

Potbellied appearance

Coughing

Weight loss

“[Treatment] is a very systematic step-by-step process and your veterinarian will be happy to guide you along the way,” said Glass.

Ad

Dr. Aziza Glass is a mother, a graduate of Prairie A&M University, Cornell University as well as The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, which she partly credits for her on-screen success. In addition to appearing on NatGeoWild’s “Vet School” docuseries, she is also the co-star of Disney XD’s “Roman to the Rescue” and is the first African-American adult host veterinarian on Disney XD.

To connect with Dr. Aziza Glass visit her website here.